ACC Basketball Tournament Moved To A New Location

The 2021 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament has officially been moved from Washington, D.C. to Greensboro, the league announced Tuesday.

Originally, the event was slated for Capital One Arena in our nation’s capital. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been moved to Greensboro Coliseum, which has hosted the tournament 27 times, more than any other venue.

While the ACC doesn’t explicitly state why playing in Greensboro is better during the pandemic, we’d wager a guess that it is because doing so reduces travel distances for several teams in the league. The 2021 ACC men’s tourney will be played March 9-13.

Washington, D.C. will now host the 2024 ACC Tournament instead. The 2022 event will be in Brooklyn, while the 2023 showcase will take place in Greensboro.

The 2020 ACC men’s tournament was canceled back in March at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Duke won the 2019 bracket, beating Florida State in the championship game.

The Blue Devils have won two of the last ACC tourneys, and have cut down the nets 21 times all-time, the most in the conference.