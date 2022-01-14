ACC Commissioner Predicts When CFB Playoff Will Expand

There has been a lot of chatter over the past few weeks about the future of the College Football Playoff. The latest key figure to comment on this subject is none other than ACC commissioner Jim Phillips.

Phillips believes there’s still some work that needs to be done in order for the Playoff to expand. As for when expansion may happen, he believes 2026 is a realistic target.

“In Year 13, we’ll have a new model, I’m sure,” Phillips said, via Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

Phillips added that now is not the right time for the Playoff to expand.

“The membership of the ACC is very much aligned in its position that now is not the time to expand the College Football Playoff,” he declared.

Jim Phillips: "In Year 13 (2026), we'll have a new model, I'm sure." Says work needs to be focused on that. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 14, 2022

Phillips isn’t the only commissioner who believes this process will take a significant amount of time.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby recently said that Monday’s meeting about the Playoff’s format didn’t really produce positive results.

“There are big enough [issues] that remain that we have a lot of work to do,” Bowlsby said, via ESPN. “I am disappointed. … There’s holdouts for four, there’s holdouts for eight, there’s holdouts for 12. It’s been a frustrating process.”

The college football world wants to see an expanded format for the Playoff, but we’re at least a few years away from that happening. At least that’s what it sounds like.