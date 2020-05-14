ACC Commissioner Updates The Conference’s Fall Plans

On Thursday afternoon, Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner John Swofford addressed the 2020 college football season.

Swofford suggested the conference plans to play. However, he left the door open for potential changes between now and the start of the season.

“We are going into this year with the anticipation of playing at this point,” he said via Luke DeCock of the News Observer.” Swofford mentioned every school in the conference should be ready to go – in some fashion.

“All of our institutions are indicating they intend to open in various fashions as we go into the fall, but there’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” he continued.

ACC commissioner John Swofford:

"We are going into this year with the anticipation of playing at this point. All of our institutions are indicating they intend to open in various fashions as we go into the fall, but there’s a lot that can happen between now and then." — Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) May 14, 2020

Even if some schools in the conference aren’t able to compete, fall athletics could still roll on. “I don’t think some schools not being able to compete necessarily keeps a majority of the schools that could compete from competing,” Swofford said.

It’s great news for ACC fans that want to see their favorite teams step on the field this fall.

Earlier this afternoon, FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt suggested the SEC “is going to play” the 2020 season. It looks like the ACC could be on the same road to starting the season on time – at least in some fashion.

Clemson enters the 2020 campaign as the heavy favorite to win the conference.

Trevor Lawrence and company lost in the national title game last season. Revenge could be on the table in 2020.