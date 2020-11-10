ACC Football Coach Has Brutally Honest Message For Notre Dame

In a year of firsts all around college football, the Fighting Irish are playing in a conference for the first time in their school’s long history. But, Notre Dame probably won’t be staying in the ACC for much longer — likely returning to independent status after this season.

Pittsburg coach Pat Narduzzi isn’t happy with Notre Dame’s decision to use the conference for just one season. He believes they should either join full time or stop scheduling ACC games all together.

“I hope they do [join the league]. To me, it’s either you play with us or you don’t play with us,” Narduzzi said, according to John McGonigal of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “You know? You’d almost like to boycott them. But if you want to play in the ACC, come play in the ACC. I’m not the commissioner. So that’s John Swofford’s job to help out there. But to me, it’s either play or don’t play. And if you don’t want to play, let’s not give them five games. Let them go play BYU or whoever else they want to play. We shouldn’t be giving them games. But they’re talented, and we’d love to have them in the ACC for sure.”

The Fighting Irish were forced to join a conference this year in order to be eligible to play in the unprecedented COVID-19 college football season. The ACC was the obvious choice as Notre Dame’s 2019 schedule included five matchups from the conference.

With a 47-40 double-overtime win over No. 1 Clemson on Saturday, Notre Dame has completed their toughest challenge of the regular season and will likely cruise to the ACC championship game. This year, the ACC’s Atlantic and Coastal divisions were meld into one. The top two teams in the ACC will face off at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Though it’s hard to see the Irish joining a conference full-time, if they can win the ACC championship, the program will certainly have something to think about. An ACC championship win would likely punch Notre Dame’s ticket to the College Football Playoff.

The 7-0 Fighting Irish face another ACC opponent this weekend. Notre Dame will travel to Boston College on Saturday as they look to remain unbeaten.