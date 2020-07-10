ACC Commissioner John Swofford Addresses 2020 Football Season

After the Big Ten announced its decision to go with a conference-only schedule, some other conferences were expected to follow suit. Reports emerged that the ACC would come to a similar decision soon.

The league has one of the more interesting situations in college football. On top of its 14 football member programs, commissioner John Swofford has said that it will likely help Notre Dame play a full schedule, beyond the six ACC games it has slated this year, if other leagues’ decisions whittle down ND’s schedule. The Fighting Irish lose their game against Wisconsin with the Big Ten’s decision. Not everyone loves the idea of the league bailing out Notre Dame, but that is an issue that will be addressed down the road if more of their 2020 opponents pull out.

In a survey conducted by Stadium, answered by over 100 FBS athletic directors, almost 75-percent believe the coming season will be delayed, played with conference-only schedules, or outright canceled. That likelihood seems to increase by the day. The ACC isn’t rushing a decision though.

Moments ago, Swofford released a statement. “The league membership and our medical advisory group will make every effort to be as prepared as possible during these unprecedented times,” he says. “We anticipate a decision by our Board of Directors in late July.”

Statement from ACC Commissioner John Swofford ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vTishzIYPA — The ACC (@theACC) July 10, 2020

The late July timetable is one that most college football officials have been working off of over the last few months. That falls just before teams have to begin practice in early August, to prepare for the regular season.

Among the possibilities that is reportedly being worked on by the league, is a unique home-and-home pod set up with groups of five teams. I’d imagine that this would be broken down regionally, to cut down on travel for teams.

One scheduling model on the table for the ACC: Ten games but not 10 individual games, rather a home-and-home between five teams. Notre Dame would be included and count in the ACC standings There wouldn't be any other games against teams outside the league — Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) July 10, 2020

Barring a few weeks of very good news on the public health front, it seems very likely that some concessions will be made, and a normal 12-game, four non-conference game setup for the ACC and other leagues seems super unlikely.