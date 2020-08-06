The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced its complete 2020 football schedule.

The league announced its complete schedule on Thursday morning. Every ACC opponent will play 10 conference games and have the ability to play one non-conference game.

“As noted last week in the ACC’s announcement on the plans for football and Olympic sports, the 11-game schedule is slated to be played over a 13-week span. Open dates were strategically placed throughout the schedules for maximum flexibility. Each team will play five home games and five road contests in conference play.

The 2020 ACC Football Championship Game will be contested Dec. 12 or 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina,” the ACC announced.

Here’s the complete schedule.

“ACC play will feature 15 teams and one division this season, as Notre Dame will play a 10-game conference schedule. The Fighting Irish also are eligible to compete in the ACC Championship Game. Game times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

All non-conference game opponents, selected by the respective school, must be played in the home state of the ACC institution, and all non-conference opponents must meet the medical protocol requirements as agreed upon by the ACC,” the ACC says.

Football is almost here. Hopefully we actually get it this fall.