ACC Makes Decision On Florida State-Wake Forest Game

The Florida State-Wake Forest game joins the long list of cancelled matchups this weekend.

A COVID-19 outbreak amid the FSU program has led to an insufficient number of players on the Seminoles’ offensive line. Associated Press college football writer Ralph Russo reported the news on Twitter Friday afternoon.

Florida State at Wake Forest has been canceled because FSU has an insufficient number of available offensive linemen after positive Covid-19 tests and contact tracing. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) December 18, 2020

This is the third game in the past four weeks that Florida State has been forced to cancel — the first being a matchup with Clemson in Week 13, and the next being a game against Virginia the following week. Their 56-35 win over Duke last weekend was also a rescheduled game from earlier in the year.

For right now, it’s looking unlikely the Seminoles will be able to schedule another opponent before the season’s end. With a 3-6 record, a bowl-game appearance is also highly unlikely.

This game had far greater meaning for the Demon Deacons. At 4-4 and favored in this matchup, Wake Forest had a chance to improve its record to a much more attractive 5-4. The Deacons have also had some significant COVID-19 struggles this year, having three of their 11 scheduled games canceled.

Wake Forest still has a chance to accept a bowl-game berth, but its looking like the 2020 season has come to a close for Florida State.