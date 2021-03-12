ACC Makes Decision On Virginia-Georgia Tech Game

Whatever it is that led to the positive COVID-19 test for the Duke Blue Devils apparently wasn’t limited to them. Today’s Virginia vs. Georgia Tech matchup in the ACC Tournament semifinals has been affected too.

In an official statement this morning, the ACC announced that the Virginia-Georgia Tech game is canceled. A positive COVID-19 test was discovered on the Virginia Cavaliers basketball team, and Virginia must now enter quarantine.

“The cancellation follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Virginia men’s basketball program,” the statement said. “The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report…”

As a direct result, Georgia Tech automatically advances to the ACC Tournament Championship. They will face the winner of today’s semifinal game between Florida State and North Carolina.

It’s a crushing blow for Virginia, which won the ACC regular season crown for the third time in four years.

Prior to the cancellation of last year’s ACC and NCAA Tournaments, the Cavaliers were the defending national champions and considered top contenders for both titles.

It remains to be seen if the quarantine will deprive Virginia of a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament altogether. But if it isn’t, the team will have a massive chip on their shoulder.

As for Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jackets have not lost a game since mid-February and entered the ACC Tournament as the No. 4 seed. It’s been over a decade since they reached the NCAA Tournament, but this could be their chance to secure their spot.

Who will win the ACC Tournament now that Virginia is out of the picture?