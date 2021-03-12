What The ACC Tournament Bracket Looks Like Heading Into Friday

The 2021 ACC Tournament is heading into the semifinal round on Friday, and we’ve got a pair of tremendous matchups on deck.

In the earlier games on Thursday, top-seeded Virginia survived eighth-seeded Syracuse, with freshman guard Reece Beekman’s buzzer-beating three-pointer providing the margin of victory. The Cavaliers move on to face fourth-seeded Georgia Tech, which outlasted underdog Miami, the No. 13 seed.

Then, in the night session, second-seeded Florida State advanced to the semifinals without even having to play, as Duke had to remove itself from the ACC Tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Finally, UNC, the No. 6 seed, beat third-seeded Virginia Tech, which was coming off a lengthy COVID pause, to punch its ticket to the semis. The Tar Heels will play FSU.

So we’ve got No. 1 vs. No. 4 in one semi, and No. 2 vs. No. 6 in the other on Friday evening in Greensboro.

Virginia and Georgia Tech will tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET tomorrow, with the Seminoles and Tar Heels getting underway after the conclusion of that game at around 9 p.m. ET.

The first game will be on ESPN2, with the nightcap featuring on ESPN or ESPN2.