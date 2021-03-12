The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

What The ACC Tournament Bracket Looks Like Heading Into Friday

North Carolina guard Caleb Love dribbling the ball against Virginia Tech.GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 11: Caleb Love #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels dribbles against Tyrece Radford #23 of the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first half of their quarterfinals game in the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 11, 2021 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The 2021 ACC Tournament is heading into the semifinal round on Friday, and we’ve got a pair of tremendous matchups on deck.

In the earlier games on Thursday, top-seeded Virginia survived eighth-seeded Syracuse, with freshman guard Reece Beekman’s buzzer-beating three-pointer providing the margin of victory. The Cavaliers move on to face fourth-seeded Georgia Tech, which outlasted underdog Miami, the No. 13 seed.

Then, in the night session, second-seeded Florida State advanced to the semifinals without even having to play, as Duke had to remove itself from the ACC Tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Finally, UNC, the No. 6 seed, beat third-seeded Virginia Tech, which was coming off a lengthy COVID pause, to punch its ticket to the semis. The Tar Heels will play FSU.

So we’ve got No. 1 vs. No. 4 in one semi, and No. 2 vs. No. 6 in the other on Friday evening in Greensboro.

Virginia and Georgia Tech will tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET tomorrow, with the Seminoles and Tar Heels getting underway after the conclusion of that game at around 9 p.m. ET.

The first game will be on ESPN2, with the nightcap featuring on ESPN or ESPN2.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.