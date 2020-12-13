Betting Lines Released For Conference Championship Games

Ahead of an exciting week of conference championship games, betting lines have been released.

The numbers feature three 11+ point spreads in the Power Five match-ups.

No. 1 Alabama opened as 16-point favorites over the 8-2 Florida Gators going into the SEC Championship Game. Dan Mullen’s squad dropped a heartbreaker to LSU last night which likely eliminated them from playoff contention. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide continue to dominate in 2020, beating all of their opponents by 15 points or more.

As for the Big Ten Championship, Ohio State started out as a gigantic favorite over West division champion Northwestern. The Wildcats will open as 20-point underdogs when they travel to Indianapolis to play the Buckeyes. Justin Fields and Ryan Day snuck into the championship bout after the conference changed their six-game requirement to play for a title.

No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 2 Notre Dame should be the marquee match-up of the weekend in the ACC Championship Game. The Tigers opened as 11-points favorites over the Fighting Irish, despite falling to Brian Kelly’s squad earlier this year. However, Clemson will return Trevor Lawrence which should make for a completely different game.

Oklahoma and Iowa State will square off in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday afternoon. Lincoln Riley’s Sooners opened as six-point favorites over Matt Campbell’s Cyclones. The match-up between both two loss teams could have massive implications for which program will get into a New Year’s Six Bowl.

In Friday night’s Pac 12 Championship Game, fans should expect one of the weekend’s closest contests. Undefeated USC will enter the match-up against Washington as eight-point favorites. The Trojans haven’t looked dominant by any means this year, but quarterback Kedon Slovis continues to find ways to win.

Stay tuned for additional coverage leading up to college football championship weekend.