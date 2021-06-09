Alabama, Boston College Reportedly Agree To Home-And-Home Series

The Alabama Crimson Tide has some non-conference opponents scheduled all the way out until 2035. But they’re reportedly adding two more non-conference games against a Power Five school in a home-and-home series.

According to Yahoo Sports college football insider Pete Thamel, Alabama and Boston College have agreed to a series. Per the report, Boston College will host Alabama in 2031. Alabama will host in 2034.

Boston College is hardly an ACC powerhouse these days, but they’ve been bowl season regulars for the better part of the last 20-plus years. They’ve won at least six games in seven of their last eight seasons and went 6-5 last year under first-year head coach Jeff Hafley.

2031 and 2034 will be pretty ACC-heavy years for the Crimson Tide. They play Georgia Tech in 2031 and Virginia Tech in 2034 as well.

10 years is a very long time to wait though. Unless Nick Saban suddenly becomes the Jim Boeheim of college football, it’s hard to imagine him still being around by then.

Saban will be turning 70 this year, and would be 80 by the time of the first meeting. While some big coaches like Joe Paterno and Bobby Bowden continued to coach at that age, hundreds more have not.

So by the time the next decade comes around, maybe Alabama and Boston College will be on wildly different trajectories.

How much money would you bet on Nick Saban being Alabama’s head coach for the first Boston College game?