College basketball’s regular season still has a month left until it concludes, but one ACC program has reportedly already parted ways with its head coach.

Boston College basketball has fired head coach Jim Christian, per college insider Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports.

Christian spent seven years with the program and had just one winning season. The Eagles never made a tournament appearance during his tenure. The former head coach finishes his Boston College career with a 78-132 overall record and abysmal 26-94 conference record.

This season might’ve been the Eagles’ worst with Christian at the helm. Boston College basketball is 3-13 and 1-9 in ACC play this season.

Here’s the ⁦@YahooSports⁩ story on BC parting ways with Jim Christian. https://t.co/4id0F4P8mz — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 15, 2021

Boston College athletics released a statement to confirm the firing of Jim Christian. With it, athletic director Pat Kraft addressed the decision.

“I know that Jim gave everything that he had into leading our program and mentoring our student-athletes,” Kraft said, via BCEagles.com. “Ultimately, the program is not headed in the right direction and though I hesitate to make a mid-season coaching change in any sport, now is the right time for us to look forward. We wish Jim and his family all the best in their future endeavors and thank them for their service to Boston College.”

Kraft will have to choose wisely when deciding on the program’s next head coach. Christian was more than qualified for the position when he was hired back in 2014. He led several successful years at Kent State before joining the Eagles. But Christian could never establish successful recruiting practices in the Northeast.

Boston College has to zero in on a head coach with an elite ability to recruit top prospects of the Northeast area. Doing so could land Eagles basketball back on the map in the ACC.