Boston College Flips 4-Star Recruit From SEC Power

In an effort to revamp the program, Boston College hired former Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as its next head coach. Well, it hasn’t taken Hafley very long to show that he can recruit top-tier talent to the program.

Clinton Burton Jr., a four-star cornerback from the 2021 class, committed to the Florida Gators all the way back in September. Late on Friday night, the St. Frances Academy product announced that he has changed his decision.

Burton revealed on Twitter that he’ll be committing to Boston College. This actually will keep him closer to his hometown of Baltimore, while allowing him to remain in a Power Five conference.

The Eagles aren’t considered a recruiting powerhouse, but this is a huge win for the program. It also proves that Hafley can compete with other coaches for big-time recruits like Burton.

Building my legacy 🦅…. pic.twitter.com/G7GBD9t2iI — Clinton Burton Jr (@CJUNO_) July 18, 2020

Hafley has experience coaching defensive backs in the NCAA and NFL. We’d have to imagine he’ll enjoy developing Burton, who could eventually be the leader of the Eagles’ secondary.

Burton is the No. 176 overall recruit and No. 14 cornerback from his class, per 247Sports. He’s the top commit for Boston College’s 2021 haul.

As of right now, Boston College has the No. 29 recruiting class in the country. Only six teams in the ACC have a better group of talent for that recruiting cycle – Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina and Virginia.