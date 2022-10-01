Watch: Boston College Wide Receiver Makes Incredible Catch Over 2 Defenders

CHESTNUT HILL, MA - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view of Alumni Stadium during the second quarter of the game between the Boston College Eagles and Holy Cross Crusaders at Alumni Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers may just made the best catch we've seen all week.

During the second quarter of action between Boston College and Louisville, Phil Jurkovec threw it deep down the field to Flowers.

Even though Flowers was being covered by a cornerback and a safety, he managed to make a leaping grab while staying on his feet. All that was left for him to do was walk a few more yards into the end zone.

It was truly an incredible catch from Flowers.

Here's the catch from Flowers that has the college football world buzzing:

Zay Flowers, take a bow.

Flowers came into this weekend with 29 receptions for 330 yards and three touchdowns. His stat line will look even better once this Saturday's game is officially in the books.

We'll see if Flowers can help lead Boston College to a much-needed win over Louisville this afternoon.