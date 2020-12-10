College Football World Reacts To First Bowl Game Opt-Out

The Spun

Boston College is eligible to play in a bowl game following the Eagles’ 6-5 campaign, but the program is opting out of the opportunity.

Boston College football announced on Thursday it is opting out of the bowl season, per college football insider Brett McMurphy. The Eagles made the decision out of an abundance of caution in the midst of a pandemic, athletic director Pat Craft announced.

“The players are emotionally spent,” Kraft said. “They haven’t seen family since June. This season was hard for them. We met after practice. Proud of them to be honest with ourselves.”

Boston College is the first college football program to opt out of the bowl season, but it won’t be the last. The Eagles’ latest decision will likely spark a chain reaction within college football as teams cut down on unnecessary travel, especially for meaningless bowl games in the midst of a pandemic.

College football fans are sending in their reactions to Boston College’s decision. Take a look at those reactions below.

This will likely become a trend within college football this season – and for good reason, too. There’s no incentive to risk player health and keep those same players away from family during the holiday season all for a meaningless bowl game.

Any team that doesn’t have an opportunity at the playoff or a NY6 bowl will probably consider opting out of the postseason.

Boston College is the first to do so. Which teams will join the Eagles in coming weeks?


