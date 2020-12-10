College Football World Reacts To First Bowl Game Opt-Out

Boston College is eligible to play in a bowl game following the Eagles’ 6-5 campaign, but the program is opting out of the opportunity.

Boston College football announced on Thursday it is opting out of the bowl season, per college football insider Brett McMurphy. The Eagles made the decision out of an abundance of caution in the midst of a pandemic, athletic director Pat Craft announced.

“The players are emotionally spent,” Kraft said. “They haven’t seen family since June. This season was hard for them. We met after practice. Proud of them to be honest with ourselves.”

Boston College is the first college football program to opt out of the bowl season, but it won’t be the last. The Eagles’ latest decision will likely spark a chain reaction within college football as teams cut down on unnecessary travel, especially for meaningless bowl games in the midst of a pandemic.

With bowl games now reduced to just another road game with out any bowl activities, expect more teams to decline bowl bids. Boston College will be the 1st of many to opt out, sources told @Stadium — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 10, 2020

The thought process coming out of Boston College is not going to be the exception It will be more the norm. I have spoken to a number of players & coaches who’s teams are just gassed. Physically, mentally & emotionally The uncertainty of what’s next is also at an all time high — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) December 10, 2020

News: Jeff Hafley announced today that BC’s football players have elected to not participate in a bowl game this season. "People may not fully understand just how grueling this season was, and our team needs and deserves an extended break to help recharge their minds and bodies." — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) December 10, 2020

BC coach Jeff Hafley says the biggest reward of a bowl week is "a week away with your friends." Since that won't be the bowl experience this year, a better reward will be letting the kids spend the holidays with their families. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 10, 2020

Interesting decision by Jeff Hafley and Boston College to opt out of playing in a bowl game. Without the experience of a typical bowl week, there might be less incentive for teams to go to non-playoff bowls especially if that means being away from their families for the holidays. https://t.co/h9KM0V8UVe — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) December 10, 2020

This will likely become a trend within college football this season – and for good reason, too. There’s no incentive to risk player health and keep those same players away from family during the holiday season all for a meaningless bowl game.

Any team that doesn’t have an opportunity at the playoff or a NY6 bowl will probably consider opting out of the postseason.

Boston College is the first to do so. Which teams will join the Eagles in coming weeks?