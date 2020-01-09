Fans will have the chance to watch the national title game between Clemson and LSU while listening to it through the minds of several college coaches. Once again, ESPNU’s Coaches Film Room broadcast will be available for the final matchup of the season.

ESPNU’s Coaches Film Room provides analysis from college football coaches as the national title game is being played.

This year’s broadcast will feature an ACC coach, an SEC coach and a pair of coaches from the Big 12.

Boston College’s Jeff Hafley, Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy, TCU’s Gary Patterson and Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason will be on the call for ESPNU.

Gundy appeared on the show for the 2018 championship between Alabama and Georgia. He’s probably the most charismatic from the group of coaches that will be on air.

It’ll also be a nice opportunity for fans to learn more about Hafley, who just took over for Steve Addazio at Boston College.

ESPN Coaches Film Room for the title game (on ESPNU): Boston College’s Jeff Hafley, Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy, TCU’s Gary Patterson and Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) January 9, 2020

Since this year’s national title game will feature two of the best quarterbacks in college football, Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence, it’ll be intriguing to hear what these four coaches have to say about them.

We’re only four days away from the national championship.

Will you be watching ESPN’s Coaches Film Room?