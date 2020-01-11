Former 4-Star Notre Dame QB Phil Jurkovec Reportedly Visiting ACC School

Ian Book’s decision to return to school for his senior season is a gift for Fighting Irish fans. But with Book returning, ND backup QB Phil Jurkovec felt inclined to find a new opportunity elsewhere.

Jurkovec entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal just a few days ago. He may have already found a new team to play for.

The former Notre Dame quarterback is reportedly on a weekend visit to Boston College, according to 247Sports.

Head coach Jeff Hafley and the Eagles need a new quarterback. Former Boston College QB Anthony Brown surprisingly entered the portal a few weeks ago. Jurkovec would be a big time pickup for Hafley.

Jurkovec came to Notre Dame as part of the 2018 recruiting class. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound passer ranked as the No. 4 dual-threat QB and No. 83 overall prospect, via 247Sports Composite ranking.

The 4-star prospect struggled to see the field much during his time with the Fighting Irish. Jurkovec played in just eight games over two years. All-in-all, he finished his ND career with 222 passing yards, 139 yards on the ground and two total touchdowns.

The talent is certainly there, but the timing never worked out for Jerkovec. A brand new opportunity with Hafley and the Eagles could be all the 6-foot-5 QB needs to have a breakout season.