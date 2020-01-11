Former 4-Star Notre Dame QB Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

Former Notre Dame QB Phil Jurkovec entered into the NCAA Transfer Portal just a few days ago. But the 6-foot-5 passer has reportedly already made up his mind as to where he’ll be playing football next season.

Jurkovec has reportedly decided to transfer to Boston College and join Jeff Hafley and the Eagles. Pittsburgh reporter Jerry DiPaola has the latest:

“Three days after his name appeared in the NCAA transfer portal, the Pine-Richland graduate and former Notre Dame quarterback will enroll at Boston College, according to a source,” DiPaola writes. “Jurkovec committed to Boston College coach Jeff Hafley on his visit Saturday.”

Boston College is picking up one of the most coveted transfer quarterbacks in college football this year. Jurkovec didn’t play much during his time with Notre Dame. But when he saw the field, the 6-foot-5 passer displayed some desirable quarterback traits.

Jurkovec played in eight games over his two-year career with the Fighting Irish. In that span, the backup QB threw for 222 yards, rushed for an additional 139 and scored two total touchdowns.

Jurkovec came to Notre Dame as apart of the 2018 recruiting class. He ranked as the No. 4 dual-threat QB and No. 83 overall prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking.

Boston College now appears to have its quarterback of the future.