Jeff Hafley Adds Another Ohio State Assistant To Boston College Staff

Boston College football will have a distinct Buckeye flavor in 2020. After hiring Ohio State DC Jeff Hafley as their new head coach, the Eagles are set to bring in more Buckeyes coaches to join his staff.

According to Ohio State insider Bill Rabinowitz, Boston College has hired Matt Thurin as their special teams coordinator. Thurin served as a defensive quality control coach for Ohio State last season, working with safeties and special teams during his tenure.

Hafley spoke glowingly about Thurin in a news release and admired how “student-athletes truly loved and respected him” at Ohio State.

Via Cleveland.com:

“Matt’s knowledge of the game is as good as any coach I have been around at any level,” Hafley said in a news release. “He is an outstanding teacher and the student-athletes truly loved and respected him. He has a bright future and will be great fit to our staff and to Boston College.”

But Thurin is also the third Ohio State staffer that Hafley has poached from Columbus since taking over in December. He has also hired Phil Matusz as head of strength and conditioning and Sean Duggan as linebackers coach.

No team likes to see their assistants pulled out from under them – especially ones who contributed to a 13-1 season in 2019.

With so many assistants departing, will the Buckeyes be able to replicate their success in 2020?