Look: College Football Field Storm Getting Crushed On Saturday

CHESTNUT HILL, MA - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view of Alumni Stadium during the second quarter of the game between the Boston College Eagles and Holy Cross Crusaders at Alumni Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

Boston College football picked up its first ACC win of the season with a 34-33 victory over Louisville this afternoon.

Unfortunately, the game didn't end without a confusing and somewhat embarrassing premature field storm by the Boston College students.

The students, thinking time had expired, rushed the field at Alumni Stadium only to have to go back to their seats for one more play. Thankfully, the ensuing Hail Mary by Louisville was for naught.

According to some fans, the students were invited onto the field by a message on the stadium video board. Even if that's the case, it looks silly that they rushed before the game was over.

It also hasn't stopped them from being called out by members of their own fanbase, as well as outsiders.

Normally, we are pro all-field storms, but we probably could have without this one.

Still, kudos to BC for fighting through a rough start to the season and some inclement weather to get a much-needed W today.