NCAA Rules On Waiver For Former Notre Dame QB Phil Jurkovec

The NCAA has made a decision on Notre Dame transfer QB Phil Jurkovec’s transfer waiver.

The former member of the Fighting Irish made the surprising decision this off-season to place his name in the transfer portal. Jurkovec, who will be a junior this season, said his decision had nothing to do with Ian Book’s decision to return to school. Instead, he felt obligated to find a new opportunity which could help re-kindle his love for the game.

Jurkovec’s transfer decision didn’t take very long. The former Notre Dame quarterback will be a member of the Boston College football team this season.

Despite transferring this off-season, Eagles fans won’t have to wait another year to witness Jurkovec’s debut. Jurkovec has been granted immediate eligibility this season by the NCAA, per college football insider Brett McMurphy.

Boston College announces Notre Dame transfer QB Phil Jurkovec cleared by NCAA & will be immediately eligible this season — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 4, 2020

Phil Jurkovec played in eight games during his time with the Fighting Irish. He completed 12 of 16 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns over that span. He also rushed for 139 yards on 24 carries.

Jurkovec adds an exciting dynamic to the Boston College offense. The former four-star high school recruit is just as much a threat through the air as he is on the ground. The Eagles may look to adjust the offense to fit Jurkovec’s playing style.

Jurkovec will compete with Boston College’s Dennis Grosel for the starting gig this upcoming season.