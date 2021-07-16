On Thursday afternoon, a report emerged suggesting NFL scouts are “buzzing” about one college football quarterback.

Before the assumptions start rolling in, no, it’s not Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler or North Carolina’s Sam Howell. No, this quarterback has flown under the radar ever since he decided to leave Notre Dame.

Phil Jurkovec was one of the top quarterbacks to come out of the Pittsburgh area in recent years. He announced his commitment to Notre Dame and eventually joined the Fighting Irish.

However, he soon after decided South Bend wasn’t the place for him. Jurkovec made the decision to join former Ohio State assistant Jeff Hafley at Boston College where he two are turning around the Eagles program.

In fact, Jurkovec has caught the eye of scouts at the NFL level. Here’s what one scout had to say, via Yahoo Sports:

“Jurkovec is like your favorite indie band’s favorite indie band,” a veteran NFL scout told Yahoo Sports. “Every scout right now is buzzing about him.”

The Boston College quarterback has all the tools necessary to compete at the highest level. Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing over 220 pounds, he has plenty of size to play the position as well.

Some have likened the Pittsburgh native to Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger – albeit when he was a bit younger and more mobile.

The 2022 draft class has plenty of talent, but don’t count out Jurkovec from a top pick just yet.