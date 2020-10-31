The Spun

Watch: Joe Tessitore’s Son Has Incredible Moment vs. Clemson

A general view of Boston College's football stadium.CHESTNUT HILL, MA - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view of Alumni Stadium during the second quarter of the game between the Boston College Eagles and Holy Cross Crusaders at Alumni Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

Joe Tessitore always takes pride in being a broadcaster for ESPN. That being said, he might be a little more proud than usual on this Saturday afternoon.

Tessitore’s son, John, made a huge play during the first half of action between Boston College and Clemson. What made it such a cool moment was that Joe had the chance to experience it from the broadcast booth.

John was originally lined up as the holder for a Boston College field goal attempt, but he then rushed up to the line of scrimmage to make it look as if he was going to take a direct snap. His fake drew Clemson offsides, which then gave Boston College a fresh set of downs.

Boston College didn’t waste any time taking advantage of that Clemson mistake, as Phil Jurkovec threw a touchdown pass to CJ Lewis on the very next step.

It was a bold decision by Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley, who has to be thrilled with the execution by his players.

At halftime, Hafley was asked about John Tessitore drawing Clemson offsides toward the end of the second quarter. Hafley told Holly Rowe “I’m sure his dad will be proud.”

Tessitore said he still has 30 minutes to go as a broadcaster before he can return to his role of being a dad. Nonetheless, that’s a moment he’ll probably never forget.


