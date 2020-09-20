2 AP Voters Dropped Clemson Following Saturday’s Game

At 2-0, Clemson has picked up right where it left off: Overwhelming teams with offense while smothering them on defense. But two AP voters apparently don’t think that’s good enough for No. 1 in the poll this week.

Pat Dooley of the Gainesville Sun released his top-25 voting today, and he decided to drop the Tigers from first to second. Replacing Clemson for the top spot is the Alabama Crimson Tide, which he ranked second last week.

Usually such a vote wouldn’t bother anyone. But considering that Alabama hasn’t even stepped onto the field yet, it’s definitely raising some eyebrows.

Clemson was the No. 1 team in the nation and on most ballots even before the season began. Clearly Pat Dooley either isn’t impressed by what he’s seeing from Clemson, or thinks Alabama can do better.

That’s pretty hard to imagine given that Clemson has outscored their first two opponents 86-13. Granted, their first two opponents were Wake Forest and The Citadel.

The Tigers got 59 other first place votes though. But not all 60.

Dylan Sinn of the The Fort Wayne Journal Gazette decided to give his top vote to LSU after ranking them sixth just last week. Clearly he feels that LSU should keep that top spot until someone beats them – or something like that.

Clemson will get a chance to prove Dooley and Sinn wrong in two weeks when they return to action against Virginia.