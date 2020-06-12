It’s been one of the most eventful offseason weeks in recent memory for the Clemson Tigers.

But amidst all of the controversies, the fact that COVID-19 is still a persistent has faded from the headlines. Until today. According to Larry Williams of TigerIllustrated.com, three Clemson athletes tested positive for COVID-19 in the recent batch of testing.

Clemson has been bringing back athletes from the football and basketball teams as part of their effort to phase them back in. These activities on the campus are currently voluntary. There is rigorous testing for COVID-19 before anyone is allowed to participate.

But two of the 104 football players were positive, as was one member of the 12-man Clemson men’s basketball team. In total, three out of 169 athletes and staffers tested positive for the dangerous virus.

This just in from Clemson COVID testing: pic.twitter.com/ZVDY6MwPo4 — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) June 12, 2020

The state of South Carolina has been dealing with a recent spike in COVID-19 cases. Just yesterday, NPR found that the state reported a record number of cases for a single day.

In total, over 16,000 confirmed cases of the virus have been found in South Carolina, with over 500 people losing their lives.

Given how quickly the virus can spread, it’s very possible that Clemson may be jumping the gun in letting their student-athletes return to school. Hopefully these positive cases are the last we see of it on campus.

