247Sports Names The No. 1 Game Of College Football Season

Because the COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered schedules, we were deprived of the usual marquee non-conference matchups last season. Not so in 2021, where there are a number of enticing games on the docket.

One of those games is Clemson-Georgia. For the first time in seven years, the two storied programs will met on the gridiron. They’ll face off in Week 1 in what could be a battle between preseason top-five teams.

247Sports recently ranked the top 10 games that will shape the 2021 College Football Playoff race, and they put Clemson-Georgia on top of the list. It should be noted that the rankings include both non-conference and intra-conference contests.

As you can see below, the Tigers and Bulldogs beat out some other premier matchups.

In 2021, Clemson is looking for yet another College Football Playoff appearance under Dabo Swinney. The Tigers, who have made the event the last six years, will be led by five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

Georgia, meanwhile, is aiming to get back on the big stage after their near miss in 2017. Kirby Smart and company have been close to the playoff the last three seasons, but haven’t been able to make a return trip.

A win over Clemson in Week 1 would go a long way in building a playoff resume.