There’s a clear No. 1 player in college football entering the 2020 season, according to 247Sports’ latest ranking.

In reality, there’s three top players in the discussion. Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State QB Justin Fields are obvious candidates. Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell could also be thrown into the mix. But given quarterback’s the most important position on the field, either Lawrence or Fields can be regarded as the best player in college football.

247Sports released its ranking of the top 50 players in college football entering the 2020 season. The site’s metrics ranked Clemson’s quarterback the top player in college football – and it’s easy to see why.

Lawrence has led the Tigers to back-to-back title games, winning one of them along the way. He’s put up ridiculous numbers in the Clemson offense, rarely turning the ball over and also utilizing his legs in the rushing attack.

“Few quarterbacks have entered college with more hype than Trevor Lawrence, and he’s lived up to every bit of it,” writes Chris Hummer of 247Sports. “The Tigers are 25-1 under his direction as a starter, with two national championship appearances and one national title to show for it. . . . Lawrence is the sport’s top overall player until someone knocks him off his spot.”

Oregon’s Penei Sewell checks in at No. 2, followed by Ohio State’s dynamic quarterback Justin Fields. Either player could also be claimed as the best in college football.

But it’s Trevor Lawrence that’s had the immense success these past two years.

The Clemson Tigers appear poised for another title run this season with Lawrence under center.