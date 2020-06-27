247Sports Ranks ‘Top-10 Backfields’ In College Football For 2020

College football fans have plenty to look forward to this upcoming season, particularly in the backfield. 247Sports has released its ranking of the “top-10 backfields in college football for 2020.”

While many consider Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard the best back in the sport, the debate came down to two powerhouse programs – Clemson and Alabama. Travis Etienne is the Tigers’ star tail-back while Najee Harris suits up as the Tide’s workhorse. Either is capable of leading a team to glory. But Clemson has a bit more proven depth in the backfield than Alabama.

Etienne is as good a back there is in college football, but he’s not the only player fans are excited for in Clemson’s rushing attack this season. Trevor Lawrence is a more-than capable runner, having carried the rock 103 times for 563 yards and nine touchdowns. Tigers backup back Lyn-J Dixon is a star in the making as well. He ran the ball 104 times for 635 yards and six touchdowns last season.

According to 247Sports, Dabo Swinney’s Tigers have the best backfield in college football for the 2020 season. Alabama checks in at No. 2. Here’s a look at the top five backfields in college football for 2020, per 247Sports.

Clemson Alabama Oklahoma State Penn State Buffalo

It’s tough to argue against Clemson at No. 1. But the Crimson Tide may have the most potential for 2020.

Harris will have a major role in the Alabama offense as it looks to replace Tua Tagovailoa. The Tide also added five-star RB Trey Sanders and five-star dual-threat QB Bryce Young. If Young can eclipse Mac Jones as the starter, the Alabama backfield could be lethal.

You can find 247Sports’ full top-10 ranking of college football’s best backfields for 2020 here.