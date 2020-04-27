4 QBs Projected To Go In Round 1 Of 2021 NFL Draft

There have been at least three QBs taken in each of the last five NFL Draft first rounds, with four getting taken in 2020.

But how many QBs should we expect to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft? If Bleacher Report draft expert Matt Miller is to be believed, it’ll be a bunch.

On Monday, Miller posted his first mock of the 2021 NFL Draft. In his mock, he predicted four QBs will go in the first round, with two going in the top five.

The two QBs everyone is familiar with are Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields. But there are two lesser-known QBs that made the list: North Dakota State’s Trey Lance and new Georgia QB Jamie Newman.

Here is where Miller has the four quarterbacks going:

Jacksonville Jaguars, No. 3 overall: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

Carolina Panthers, No. 4 overall: North Dakota State QB Trey Lance

Chicago Bears, No. 13 overall: Ohio State QB Justin Fields

New Orleans Saints, No. 29 overall: Georgia QB Jamie Newman

Obviously a lot can change between now and next year. Who would have guessed one year ago today that Joe Burrow would be going No. 1 overall?

But that said, there’s little reason to believe that Trevor Lawrence won’t be the top QB in the class. He’s been dominant in college, and will in all likelihood be contending for yet another national title in 2020.

How many QBs do you think we’ll see taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft?