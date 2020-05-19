4-Star Barrett Carter, Nation’s No. 4 OLB, Announces Commitment

Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett four-star linebacker Barrett Carter is off the board. Moments ago, he announced a commitment to Clemson.

The Tigers had plenty of competition for Carter: over 50 schools extended scholarship offers to the 6-foot-1, 220-pound prospect. In the end, he chose to become the 10th four-star to commit to Clemson in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

“It is time for me to walk through the next door God has opened for me,” Carter wrote in his Twitter announcement. “After much prayer and heavy consideration, I will be spending the next 3-4 years at and committing to Clemson University.”

You can read Carter’s full announcement below.

life is a gamble, don’t be scared to take that risk.. Happy Birthday Mom, this one is for my family. 🖤 1000% Committed. #ALLIN 🐅🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/KTMQCB3Cjx — barrett carter (@bcsznn) May 19, 2020

Carter is the No. 4 outside linebacker in the 2021 class and the No. 6 rising senior in the state of Georgia. Nationally, he’s the 56th-ranked prospect in the 2021 cycle, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

According to Carter’s 247Sports Scouting Report, he “projects as a multi-year starter at the Power Five level with the potential to develop into an NFL Draft pick.” Analyst Charles Power foresees Carter as a Day 2 draft pick in the NFL and likens him to former Ohio State standout and current Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker.

Currently, Clemson has the No. 1 2021 recruiting class in the ACC and the No. 3 haul nationally. In addition to 10 four-star verbal pledges, the Tigers also picked up a commitment from five-star running back Will Shipley.