Clemson football doesn’t lose too many commits on the recruiting front. But Dabo Swinney reportedly lost one his team’s top-rated commits in the 2021 cycle on Tuesday evening.

Clemson 247Sports reporter Anna Hickey reports four-star recruit Jordan Hancock has decommited from the program. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback had been committed to the Tigers since early March.

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers pride themselves on keeping recruits from decommitting. But this is Clemson football’s second decommitment in the 2021 cycle. Five-star defensive lineman Korey Foreman decommitted from Clemson in April of this year.

Plenty of schools will come calling Jordan Hancock in coming days and weeks. But there’s smoke brewing that the talented four-star cornerback will land at Ohio State.

Per a source, 4-star CB Jordan Hancock has de-committed from Clemson. Ohio State the heavy favorite now. https://t.co/GFzvcE48ss — Anna Hickey (@AnnaH247) July 15, 2020

Clemson and Ohio State are engaged in a tight battle for the No. 1 overall recruiting class in the 2021 cycle. The Buckeyes have the current top class with several five-star prospects in the mix. Dabo Swinney’s Tigers have some work to do if they hope to catch Ryan Day and the Buckeyes – especially if Hancock announces his pledge to Ohio State.

Ohio State and Clemson have developed an intriguing rivalry over the years – and it appears that rivalry may trickle its way into recruiting territory. The Buckeyes have the current edge in recruiting. But it’s been the Tigers dominating on the gridiron in head-to-head history.

The Clemson-Ohio State rivalry may intensify if the two programs start going toe-to-toe in the recruiting world.