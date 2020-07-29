The ACC Has Announced Its 2020 Football Schedule Model

The ACC has officially announced its scheduling model for the 2020 college football season.

The conference announced this afternoon that teams will play an 11-game schedule. The teams will play 1o conference games and one non-conference game.

“All non-conference game opponents, selected by the respective school, must be played in the home state of the ACC institution, and all non-conference opponents must meet the medical protocol requirements as agreed upon by the ACC,” the conference announced.

This means games like Clemson-South Carolina, Georgia-Georgia Tech and Florida-Florida State, among others, are able to be played.

The 2020 season will begin on Sept. 7-12. The 2020 season will be played over 13 weeks with each team having two open dates.

“All television revenue for the 2020 season, including Notre Dame’s home games broadcast by NBC, will be shared equally by all 15 institutions,” the league said.

Here’s the full schedule:

The 2020 Football Schedule Model has been announced. More info: https://t.co/D6iCbHIY1x pic.twitter.com/dfhTqr4YTd — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) July 29, 2020

Here’s more information on the season:

The ACC Football Championship Game will be played on either December 12 or 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will feature the top two teams based upon highest conference-game winning percentage

All 15 teams will continue to be part of the ACC’s bowl selection process; should Notre Dame win the ACC Football Championship Game they would be eligible for the Orange Bowl, if not selected as a College Football Playoff semifinal team

The specific week-by-week TV schedule will be released in the future.