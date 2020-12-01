ACC Makes Official Decision On Clemson vs. Florida State

For the past two weeks, college football fans have grown tired of hearing Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talk about the team’s postponed game against Florida State.

Clemson traveled to Tallahassee to face Florida State just over a week ago. The Tigers had a player test positive for COVID-19 and the Seminoles’ medical staff decided to call off the game.

Since then, Dabo has made it abundantly clear he’s not a fan of the decision. Earlier this week, Swinney said he hadn’t heard anything about when the game might be played.

Well, thankfully, the ACC has made a decision on the game. The ACC announced the Florida State-Clemson game will not be played.

NEWS: Clemson and Florida State will not be playing a rescheduled game, AND, Notre Dame will not play at Wake Forest next week, the ACC announced. They are basically cutting off those two and Miami after nine league games. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 1, 2020

“Following a recommendation from the conference Athletic Director football subcommittee, the league’s Athletic Directors have voted to preserve the integrity of the ACC Football Championship Game by evaluating each of the three teams in contention (Clemson, Miami and Notre Dame) based on a nine-game conference schedule,” the league said in a statement. “As a result, Clemson and Notre Dame will conclude the regular season this weekend.”

As things stand right now, Clemson and Notre Dame would face off in the ACC title game. The Fighting Irish won the first round, but that was without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the field.

Notre Dame has already clinched a spot in the ACC title game. Clemson can join the Fighting Irish with a win over Virginia Tech this weekend.

Can Notre Dame win again?