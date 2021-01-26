Amari Rodgers Is Getting Major Praise At The Senior Bowl

Former Clemson wideout Amari Rodgers is making headlines for his performance at day one of the Senior Bowl.

Rodgers is one of many players hoping to boost his stock ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. A strong Senior Bowl performance could be just the trick.

Rodgers is one of the lesser-appreciated players to emerge from Clemson’s stacked teams over the years. He’s often been overshadowed by players like Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross. He finally got his moment to shine this past season though, and he took advantage by catching 77 passes for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games.

There’s plenty of reason to believe Rodgers could be a breakout prospect in coming months ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s starting to make some noise after his performance at day one of the Senior Bowl.

Can confirm—Amari Rodgers is QUICK — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 26, 2021

Amari Rodgers making plays at @seniorbowl practice https://t.co/c515kCJbg4 — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) January 26, 2021

Amari Rodgers v Shawn Davis pic.twitter.com/1DdhsOoC0i — Cyril Penn IV (@cyrilpenn4) January 26, 2021

If Amari Rodgers keeps it up, he’s going to improve his draft stock – a rare thing to do so close to the draft.

Rodgers had a tough road during his collegiate experience. He tore his ACL in the spring of 2019, an injury that typically takes a year to recover from. Rodgers somehow recovered in time for the start of the 2019 season in which he caught 30 passes for 426 yards and four touchdowns.

Rodgers finished his Clemson career with 2,144 yards and 15 touchdowns. He’ll now try and take his talents to the NFL come draft time.

The former Clemson wideout is off to a good start in boosting his draft stock after a strong day one performance at the Senior Bowl.