There are plenty of important marquee matchups in college football this season, arguably none more so than Clemson–Georgia in Week 1.

The Tigers and Bulldogs will likely enter the season ranked in the top five, and both have national championship aspirations. In terms of early resume builders, they don’t get much better than this one if you pull out a win.

However, the loser of this game could find itself in a rough spot to start the season. That’s a major reason why 247Sports’ Brad Crawford has put the ACC-SEC showdown atop his list of the 10 season-defining games of the 2021 college football season.

“We know Georgia would be able to withstand a loss in this game and still reach the College Football Playoff by winning out and taking the SEC, but can Clemson do the same considering its soft-as-cupcakes schedule after Week 1? This battle features two Heisman contenders at quarterback who will be matched up against veteran-laden defenses that should rank inside the nation’s Top 10 at season’s end. It’s hard to imagine both of these titans reaching the final four, so the winner of this game certainly has a leg up on the other.”

As Crawford says, there is a lot at stake here. Even Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich didn’t deny the magnitude of the matchup during an appearance on Packer and Durham this week.

“This one is just going to be huge, you mentioned all of it. I don’t think you need the athletic director to hype this game,” Radakovich said. “It is just on a different level, and we are so honored to be a part of it. We’re looking forward to it. It’s going to be an exciting day up at Bank of America Stadium up in Charlotte.”

Georgia leads the all-time series between these two Southern powerhouses, 42-18-4. The Bulldogs won the last meeting between the programs back in 2014.

Clemson-Georgia will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 4, with ABC broadcasting the action.