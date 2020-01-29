It might seem a bit premature to some fans, but college football analysts are already ranking teams’ schedules for the 2020 season. According to 247Sports analyst Brad Crawford, the Clemson Tigers have the “most favorable” schedule in the country.

Clemson received criticism for its lack of competition this past season. Many people thought Dabo Swinney’s team wasn’t tested until the College Football Playoff.

Well, the Tigers may have to deal with those critics once again this fall.

Judging off 247Sports’ way-too early top 25, Clemson would only face one ranked opponent in 2020. That’s not nearly enough competition for a team that is loaded with star players, such as Justyn Ross, Travis Etienne and Trevor Lawrence.

The one game on Clemson’s schedule worth monitoring is a road contest against Notre Dame. It could have postseason implications for both programs.

Here’s what Crawford had to say about Clemson’s schedule, via 247Sports:

The only other ACC team we’ve ranked in our preseason power ratings in North Carolina, and Clemson doesn’t play the Tar Heels this season unless the two squads meet in the conference championship game. That’s a shame too considering the salivating quarterback matchup we would’ve seen for a second time in as many years pitting future first-round quarterbacks Sam Howell and Trevor Lawrence.

Obviously the big issue for the Tigers is the lack of powerhouse programs in the ACC. Florida State and Miami are currently in down years, while schools like Georgia Tech and N.C. State are still trying to find their way.

As long as Clemson handles its own business it won’t have to worry about missing out on the Playoff. Make no mistake though, there will be plenty of skeptics out there questioning the team’s legitimacy because of its schedule.

You can view 247Sports’ full schedule rankings here.