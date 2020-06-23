Clemson already has one of the best rosters in college football. Coupling that with one of the easiest schedules in the sport is a major recipe for success.

Plenty of college fans have long complained regarding Clemson’s lackluster schedule. The Tigers don’t schedule tough non-conference contests very often. The ACC slate doesn’t pose much of a challenge, either.

Florida State’s drastic collapse from college football relevancy has opened the door for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers. Clemson’s taken advantage of the opportunity, dominating the ACC and winning multiple National Championships.

The Tigers appear poised to win another championship this upcoming season. Fortunately, the schedule is in their favor. Clemson has the most favorable schedule this upcoming season, per Brad Crawford of 247Sports.

“There are two other ACC teams we’ve ranked in our preseason Top 25 and Clemson won’t play either of them during the regular season (Coastal division frontrunners North Carolina and Virginia Tech),” Crawford writes. “That’s a shame considering the salivating quarterback matchups we would’ve seen in both matchups — Sam Howell and Hendon Hooker vs. Trevor Lawrence.”

One contest Clemson fans are looking forward to is the matchup against Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish will be a challenge for the Tigers. But if all goes according to plan, Clemson should win by double digits.

Swinney and the Tigers appear poised for another championship run thanks to a favorable schedule.