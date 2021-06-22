Clemson football’s path to winning a championship this upcoming season is the “most favorable” in college football, according to an analyst.

The Tigers haven’t won a championship since 2019. By Dabo Swinney’s standards, that’s too long a drought. Clemson will aim to end the “skid” later this year.

Clemson’s toughest task of the season is a marquee non-conference bout with the Georgia Bulldogs. Even if the Tigers can’t get past the SEC juggernaut, they’ll still have a good shot at earning a College Football Playoff berth.

The ACC has yet to be a formidable obstacle for the Tigers. Barring an unforeseen trap game, Clemson has the “most favorable” schedule in college football this upcoming season, per Brad Crawford of 247Sports.

“The only fool-proof way Clemson is left out of the College Football Playoff this season is if the Tigers lose to Georgia on Sept. 4 and fail to win the ACC,” Crawford writes, via 247Sports.com. “What are the chances both of those happen? Grab the Sharpie and go ahead and mark Dabo Swinney’s team back in the final four with all 10 starters back defensively and a rising sophomore quarterback OC Tony Elliott and the rest of the staff feels extremely confident in. Even with a loss to Georgia in the opener, the Tigers will be favored by double digits — perhaps 20 or more — in every other game prior to another ACC Championship appearance.” We’ll learn everything we need to know about the 2021 Clemson Tigers in Week 1. The early-season test against Georgia will show the rest of college football who the true contender is. Even if the Tigers slip up, they’ll get in the playoff if they run through the ACC.