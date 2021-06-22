The Spun

Analyst Names ‘Most Favorable’ Schedule In College Football

Dabo Swinney locking arms with his Clemson players.CLEMSON, SC - SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach Dabo Swinney links arms with safety Isaiah Simmons #11 and defensive back K'Von Wallace #12 of the Clemson Tigers during Tigers' traditional Face Off prior to their football game against the Syracuse Orange at Clemson Memorial Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

Clemson football’s path to winning a championship this upcoming season is the “most favorable” in college football, according to an analyst.

The Tigers haven’t won a championship since 2019. By Dabo Swinney’s standards, that’s too long a drought. Clemson will aim to end the “skid” later this year.

Clemson’s toughest task of the season is a marquee non-conference bout with the Georgia Bulldogs. Even if the Tigers can’t get past the SEC juggernaut, they’ll still have a good shot at earning a College Football Playoff berth.

The ACC has yet to be a formidable obstacle for the Tigers. Barring an unforeseen trap game, Clemson has the “most favorable” schedule in college football this upcoming season, per Brad Crawford of 247Sports.


