There’s one obvious program that has the best quarterback situation in all of college football.

247Sports’ college football analyst Barton Simmons released his ranking of the best quarterback rooms in all of college football ahead of the 2020 season. There’s two obvious programs contending for the No. 1 ranking – Clemson and Ohio State.

Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields are destined to lead their teams to the national championship this season. The Tigers and Buckeyes are each well-equipped for a championship run. But it’s Clemson football that appears to have the best quarterback situation of the two programs.

Dabo Swinney already has Lawrence under-center. The Tigers also added five-star QB D.J. Uiagalelei this past recruiting cycle. Redshirt freshman four-star QB Taisun Phommachanh rounds out what Simmons believes to be the best QB situation in the country.

“Lawrence may be the most talented quarterback in the country and Uiagelelei may be the most talented backup in the country,” Simmons wrote on 247Sports. “Phommachahn was raw upon his arrival at Clemson but he was still a talented four-star prospect in his own right. Clemson can go three deep to win games and probably at least two deep to win national championships.”

Clemson football gets the nod at No. 1 here. But Ohio State has an argument for the top spot as well.

We know about Justin Fields. The Buckeyes’ QB room also features Kentucky graduate-transfer Gunner Hoak and a pair of four-star freshmen in CJ Stroud and Jack Miller.

Clemson has the more experienced and polished starter. But Ohio State may have the edge in experience coupled with talent at the backup position.