Analyst Names No. 1 QB Situation In College Football

Ohio State and Clemson players on the field in the Fiesta Bowl.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers is congratulated by teammates after scoring a rushing touchdown during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Tigers defeated the Buckeyes 29-23. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

There’s one obvious program that has the best quarterback situation in all of college football.

247Sports’ college football analyst Barton Simmons released his ranking of the best quarterback rooms in all of college football ahead of the 2020 season. There’s two obvious programs contending for the No. 1 ranking – Clemson and Ohio State.

Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields are destined to lead their teams to the national championship this season. The Tigers and Buckeyes are each well-equipped for a championship run. But it’s Clemson football that appears to have the best quarterback situation of the two programs.

Dabo Swinney already has Lawrence under-center. The Tigers also added five-star QB D.J. Uiagalelei this past recruiting cycle. Redshirt freshman four-star QB Taisun Phommachanh rounds out what Simmons believes to be the best QB situation in the country.

We know about Justin Fields. The Buckeyes’ QB room also features Kentucky graduate-transfer Gunner Hoak and a pair of four-star freshmen in CJ Stroud and Jack Miller.
Clemson has the more experienced and polished starter. But Ohio State may have the edge in experience coupled with talent at the backup position.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.