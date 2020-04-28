Analyst Names The ‘Only” 5 Teams That Can Win 2020 National Title

Every year, the list of teams entering the college football season with a legitimate shot at winning the national title is a short one. This year will be no different.

How many teams actually have what it takes to win the 2020 national championship is up for debate. One prominent analyst thinks only five fit the bill.

In an appearance on “The Paul Finebaum Show” this afternoon, Sporting News’ Bill Bender listed the “only” teams can win it all this fall. He’s going with Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU and Ohio State.

If you’re scoring at home, four of those schools have accounted for every single title in the College Football Playoff era. The fifth, Georgia, played in the championship game two years ago.

For what it’s worth, we’d agree with Bender’s list, and you can argue it is possible to narrow it down further. It is tough to see LSU repeating, especially when it has to replace Joe Brady and Joe Burrow. As for Georgia, they’ll be loaded, but still have not been able to get over the Alabama hump.

On the next tier of teams, we’d put Oklahoma, Oregon and Florida. Bender disagrees on the Sooners, but would include Penn State.

We’ll leave you with this: if you had to lay a bet given these options, would you take one of Ohio State/Clemson to win the 2020 national title or the field? Basically, if you bet the field, you’re saying Alabama will likely be the last team standing.

It is an interesting proposition.