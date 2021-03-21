Analyst Predicts College GameDay’s 2021 Week 1 Destination

The Spun

Former Big Ten football star Desmond Howard on the College GameDay set.BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard and Rece Davis on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

After one of the craziest seasons in college football history, the 2021 college season will hopefully be some sort of return to normalcy. And that of course means that we can have real College GameDay experiences once again in 2021.

On Sunday, 247Sports analyst Brad Crawford published his predictions for where College GameDay will go in 2021. When it comes to the all-important Week 1 matchup, there was one clear winner: Clemson vs. Georgia.

Crawford believes that the neutral site game between the two teams will be the toughest game on the schedule for both of them. Between the College Football Playoff implications, Heisman Trophy implications and quarterback battle, he thinks it’s the clear choice.

“Given the likelihood this opening weekend matchup pits preseason Top 5 team, ESPN’s crew should be in North Carolina’s Queen City for this one,” Crawford wrote. “The toughest game on the schedule for both teams, Georgia-Clemson will have College Football Playoff implications for both at year’s end if the 2021 campaign goes as expected for both teams. The quarterback battle in this game could give us a way-too-early look at the Heisman race, too…”

Crawford listed Alabama vs. Miami (FL) as another potential option. That game will also feature two top 10 teams.

There’s little doubt that Clemson vs. Georgia is the most compelling first College GameDay destination for 2021 though.

You have two programs consistently at the top of recruiting rankings and churning out NFL talent like few other programs. Factor in Clemson’s dominance and Georgia’s rapid ascent to a perennial top-10 finisher and you have a recipe for a great matchup.

That game will definitely be on most peoples’ preferred destinations for College GameDay.

Who will win Clemson vs. Georgia?


