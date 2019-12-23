Analyst Predicts Ohio State-Clemson Will Be A Blowout

The two-point spread on the Ohio State-Clemson matchup in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl indicates that most people are expecting a very close game between the two 13-0 teams. But one analyst thinks that we could be in for a blowout.

On Monday, 247Sports released their predictions for the major bowl games coming up. When Chris Hummer and Brad Crawford reached the Fiesta Bowl, though, both of them picked the reigning national champions to knock off the Buckeyes.

But it was Crawford who took the added leap of faith by stating that it would be a Tigers blowout win. Crawford explained that their experience and defensive savvy would be enough to overcome the Buckeyes.

Via 247Sports:

Crawford: Nothing against Ohio State, and I’ve picked the Buckeyes to cover in nearly every game this season, but this is one of my favorite picks of bowl season. You have a team that’s won 28 straight games with Playoff experience matched up with a group not all that familiar with the big stage. There were important contests in Big Ten play this fall, but this one’s a different animal. And last time the Buckeyes appeared in the final four, Brent Venables’ defense dominated an explosive offense with extra time to prepare. … Clemson 34, Ohio State 17.

In 2016, Ohio State and Clemson faced off in the Fiesta Bowl for the College Football Playoff. Clemson went on to shut Ohio State out, 31-0, en route to a national title win over Alabama.

Could history repeat itself this weekend?

