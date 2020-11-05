Analyst Releases Score Prediction For No. 1 Clemson At Notre Dame

In what may be the toughest regular season matchup of his entire tenure at Clemson, Dabo Swinney and the Tigers head to South Bend to take on Brian Kelly and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this weekend.

Ahead of the big game, AP college football analyst Ralph D. Russo has released his final score prediction. Unlike many who have Notre Dame rated as one of the nation’s top schools, Russo is not impressed by Notre Dame’s resume.

Russo believes that it will be a close game, but ultimately that Notre Dame’s defense will give up the most points it’s allowed all season. He has Clemson winning by a touchdown.

“Combined record of Notre Dame’s opponents: 12-28,” Russo wrote. “CLEMSON 31-24.”

It’s a good argument to be sure. For all the complaints we often make about Clemson’s schedule, they have impressive wins over Miami, Boston College and Wake Forest – all of whom have winning records.

By contrast, Notre Dame doesn’t have a single win over a team with a winning record right now.

That said, the Clemson team that takes on Notre Dame this weekend will not be the one we’ve seen most of the season.

Freshman QB DJ Uiagelelei will be getting only his second college start in this one as Trevor Lawrence continues to recover from his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Who will win: Clemson or Notre Dame?