Anonymous Executive Names Most ‘Overrated’ Player In NFL Draft

It’s very rare for every executive in the NFL to all agree on how they view a specific prospect. That’s why it shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear that an anonymous personnel executive has a poor grade regarding one of the top players in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Bob McGinn of The Athletic was told by an anonymous executive that Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons is the “most overrated player in the draft.”

Simmons is projected to go inside the top five on Thursday night. He’s a versatile athlete that could either serve as an inside linebacker or safety at the next level.

Believe it or not, Simmons has actually received a handful of negative reviews leading up to the draft. ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic stated his concerns about Simmons on the “Stanford Steve & The Bear” podcast, saying “I don’t see where he fits.”

Despite these concerns about Simmons, it’s possible this could be a smokescreen by a certain team in an effort to push him down the draft board.

Any defensive-minded coach would love to have a dynamic playmaker like Simmons, especially at such a young age.

Simmons had 104 combined tackles, seven sacks and three interceptions in his final season at Clemson.

We’ll find out where Simmons will land on Thursday night during the opening round of the NFL Draft.