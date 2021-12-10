Another 5-Star Recruit Has Decommitted From Clemson

2022 five-star cornerback Daylen Everette has been committed to Clemson since July. But after several months of thinking about it, Everette is changing his mind.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Everette announced that he is decommitting from Clemson. He has decided to re-open his recruitment.

“I want to thank the whole Clemson staff for everything they’ve done for my family and I,” Everette said. “I am very grateful for Coach Swinney, Coach Reed and the rest of the Clemson staff for believing in my talents and providing me with an opportunity to play football at the next level.

“After a long talk with my family, I have decided that it is in my best interest to decommit from Clemson University. So as of now, I will be opening my recruitment back up.”

— Daylen Everette (@DaylenEverette) December 10, 2021

247Sports rates Daylen Everette as the No. 29 overall prospect in the Class of 2022. He is the No. 6 cornerback in the nation and the No. 6 prospect from the state of Florida.

Some may see losing a prized five-star prospect as a sign that Clemson is losing its recruiting edge. But that doesn’t appear to be the case on a larger scale. The Tigers still have the making of an elite recruiting class that ranks among the top in the nation.

That said, Clemson is going to look every different in 2022. They’ve already lost defensive coordinator Brent Venables to Oklahoma. Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott could be on the way out too.

Where will Daylen Everette go next? Is his decommitment from Clemson a sign that struggles are on the way?