Another Clemson QB Was Chosen In 2021 MLB Draft

The 2021 Clemson football recruiting class was not limited to being talented on the gridiron. Both of the Tigers’ quarterback signees were chosen in the MLB Draft.

One day after Bubba Chandler was selected in the third round by the Pittsburgh Pirates, incoming freshman Will Taylor was picked by the Texas Rangers in the 19th round. Taylor, who was regarded as a top 25 prospect by Baseball America, is expected to stick with his commitment to Clemson.

Chandler, meanwhile, has given indications he will be forgoing his college football and baseball careers and signing with the Pirates soon.

Congratulations to @willtaylor_10 on being drafted by the Texas Rangers! pic.twitter.com/2gpxxNqxyS — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) July 13, 2021

Taylor, who was a star outfielder for Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork, is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound athlete was also listed as the No. 18 senior football player in South Carolina this year. As a senior, Taylor led Dutch Fork to a fifth-straight state title, throwing for 2,237 yards and 21 touchdowns while rushing for 448 yards and 11 scores.

While Taylor signed with Clemson as a quarterback, it is conceivable he could see the field as a slot receiver or on special teams.