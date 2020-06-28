The buzz around quarterback recruit Arch Manning continues to get louder.

Arch Manning, the son of Cooper Manning and the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is a rising high school sophomore. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound pro-style quarterback is expected to be one of the top recruits in the 2023 class.

The Mannings are taking things slow when it comes to his recruitment, but some schools are starting to get mentioned.

Earlier this week, local Louisiana reporter Mike Detillier was asked where he thinks Manning will end up. He named two potential favorites.

“When I look at it, who are the two schools that you can name that have pumped out these quarterbacks? Oklahoma – Lincoln Riley, quarterback whisperer. Clemson. Just look at what Clemson has had and it kind of dominoes with Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence and the next cat they’re gonna have after Trevor is pretty doggone good too…I would keep my eye on Oklahoma and Clemson,” he said.

It has been tough to beat Clemson and Oklahoma for quarterback recruits as of late. The Tigers and the Sooners are elite as they come behind center.

LSU, Ole Miss, Duke, Tennessee and Georgia have also been mentioned as potential landing spots for Arch.

Cooper Manning has made it clear, though, that Arch Manning will take his time with his decision.