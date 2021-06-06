Watch: Arch Manning Made A Great Throw At Clemson

Arch Manning has already garnered plenty of media attention with his natural talent and impressive football pedigree. However, a throw this weekend at Clemson Football camp may generate even more buzz around the high school sophomore.

On his first major recruiting visit this weekend, Manning delivered an absolute dime to wide receiver Matayo Uiagalelei, a fellow five-star. After a pump fake, the high school quarterback threw a deep ball nearly 50 yards in the air on a perfect line to his target.

Uiagalelei, the younger brother of current Clemson sophomore D.J. Uiagalelei, hauled in the pass for a score much to the shock of everyone in attendance.

Take a look at the play, via Max Preps:

Manning has already made an impression on the Clemson coaching staff and has reportedly developed a strong connection with the program early on in his recruitment. His appearance at the Tigers camp this weekend marked his first visit to the school.

“They made that early connection,” Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart said, per 247Sports. “Brandon Streeter was one of the first coaches I remember talking to. Their approach has been authentic. They’ve taken the time, especially Coach Streeter in getting to know him, not barraging him, checking in. I know one of his favorite Zooms was with the entire offensive staff one morning about a month or so ago. He really enjoyed it. He even left his notes, he borrowed one of my notebooks and what he writes down is staggering what he sees.” “(Arch) really has an interest (in Clemson). Their culture is awesome. Him and Cooper had a really good FaceTime with Dabo (Swinney) one night. They’ve taken a good, patient approach.”

Manning is the No. 3 overall player in the 2023 class per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings and still has a long way to go in his recruitment. Throws like the one above are why he’s being pursued by dozens of schools already.