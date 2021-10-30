Last Saturday, five-star quarterback Arch Manning visited Ole Miss. Fast forward to this Saturday, and he’s visiting one of the top programs in the ACC.

Aaron Cheslock of Fox Carolina News posted a video of Manning at Memorial Stadium this afternoon to watch the Clemson Tigers. They remain one of the top suitors for the No. 1 recruit from the 2023 class.

Georgia and Texas are listed as the favorites for Manning, per On3’s recruiting database. However, Alabama, Clemson and Ole Miss remain in the mix.

Over the past few years, Clemson has landed elite quarterback recruits, such as Trevor Lawrence and DJ Uiagalelei. Clearly, the Tigers’ coaching staff knows how to recruit potential-packed quarterbacks.

5-star QB Arch Manning with #Clemson HC Dabo Swinney before the Tigers face FSU. @foxcarolinanews pic.twitter.com/7YYMWMHzJk — Aaron Cheslock (@AaronCheslock) October 30, 2021

Only time will tell if Manning’s visit to Clemson this Saturday impacts where things stand between the two sides. ESPN reporter Mark Schlabach believes Manning will make a decision either in the spring or summer.

“From what people have told me around Isidore Newman, I think he’ll wait for the coaching carousel to settle down after this season,” Schlabach said. “And then go out and make his official visits and come up with a decision late next spring or summer. But certainly Texas, Georgia and Alabama seem to think they’re in a pretty good position.”

For now, Manning is just enjoying this process.

“I’m still wide open. I’m just enjoying the process,” Arch Manning said earlier this month, via ESPN. “It’s cool to get to go visit some of the best schools in the country.”