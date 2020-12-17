Archie Manning Reacts To The Trevor Lawrence Speculation

Will Trevor Lawrence consider refusing to play for the winless New York Jets in 2021?

That’s the question everyone wants to know the answer to right now. New York is 0-13 on the season and on track to pick No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft. Lawrence, the star quarterback from Clemson, is the expected top pick.

With the Jets being so bad, some are suggesting that Lawrence “pull an Eli Manning” and force his way elsewhere.

It remains to be seen if that will happen, but many across the NFL are weighing in on the idea. Archie Manning, the father of Peyton and Eli, weighed in on the speculation.

“There were some people that tried to get Peyton to [force a trade],” Archie told ESPN. “The Colts weren’t exactly the epitome of the top franchise in football, you know.”

Peyton did not force a trade, going No. 1 overall to Indianapolis, where he won a Super Bowl. Eli, meanwhile, refused to play for San Diego and landed in New York, where he won two Super Bowls.

Lawrence, to his credit, appears to be OK with whatever happens.

“I’m really just ready to take on whatever challenge it is,” Lawrence told Dan Patrick.

"I'm really just ready to take on whatever challenge it is." –@TrevorLawrencee on how prepared he is to join an NFL team coming off a losing season… aka the Jets. For Trevor's full appearance: https://t.co/Qlink2TVQH pic.twitter.com/Md2EXAdCyF — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) December 16, 2020

Of course, his mindset could change before the NFL Draft.

The 0-13 Jets are scheduled to take on the Rams on Sunday. Lawrence and the Tigers, meanwhile, are scheduled to play Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game.